Felicity Jones – Oct 17, 1983 – Age | Biography | Movies | News | Filmography | Awards

Although she has become known to the general public with “The Theory of Everything”, the success of Felicity Jones (Bournville, Birmingham, United Kingdom, 1983) began in 2011 with “Like Crazy”, one of the jewels of North American independent cinema. . She is one of the most promising actresses on the international scene and handles herself perfectly within the romantic drama. However, we know little about her private life, since she does not lavish herself before the media.

Felicity Jones began studying theater at a very young age thanks to the support of her uncle, also an actor Michael Hadley. At age 11 she got a job at The Worst Witch, a British television series inspired by a children’s novel. But it didn’t take long for Felicity to realize that television demanded a dedication and sacrifice that she still couldn’t give. Therefore, she took a two-year break in which she did not want to have anything to do with the cameras. In 2001 she returned with another series, Weirdsister Collegealthough his recognition in the medium came with the telefilm northanger abbeybased on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen.

His big screen debut came with Flashbacks for a Fool, a British film directed by Baillie Walsh and starring Daniel Craig. She later appeared in Return to Brideshead, Cheri Y soul boy among other. Her first success came in 2011 with her leading role in Like Crazy, which earned her recognition as best actress at the Sundance Film Festival. This work, directed by the young Drake Doremus, won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Film at the same festival and has the value of being one of the first films shot entirely with a SLR camera. In it, Felicity Jones played a young British woman in love with an American; a role that she would repeat in Breathe Inthe work of the same scientist.

Since then, it is not strange to see Felicity Jones as a leading actress: it has been so in Cheerful Weather for the Wedding Y The Invisible Woman; the latter directed and starring Ralph Fiennes. However, his debut before the general public has taken place with his performance in the theory of everything, in which he has played the first wife of the famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawking. Thanks to this film she was nominated for the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Oscars, although the great work of Julianne Moore in Always Alice deprived him of the three awards.

Perfectly English accented, cheerful and loving, or gruff and aloof when her characters need it, Felicity Jones is one of the most promising British actresses of her generation. She dominates, like few others, the field of romantic drama and this has been demonstrated in her most notorious films.