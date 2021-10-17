News

Felicity Jones, the major films of the Oscar-nominated actress

Felicity Jones, daughter of a world of paper and words that conquers that of images. Born from a journalist and a copywriter, she embarks on an acting career in only eleven years old, with the support of his uncle Michael Hadley, known for “I Love Radio Rock“(2009) and”King Arthur – The Power of the Sword“(2017).

Felicity Jones, the actress who crosses the genres in her major performances

After some participations in leading productions (think of “Chéri” next to Michelle Pfeiffer), the turning point in his career came in 2011. The 1910s of the Third Millennium bring Jones the opportunity to interpret Ann Gardner in the poignant love story told by Drake Doremus in “Like Crazy“.

Two years later Ralph Fiennes he wants her next to him in “The Invisible Woman”To play the young woman Nelly, lover of the realist writer Charles Dickens. The great success that makes it a well-known face on the international scene comes, however, with “The theory of everything“. Here Jones is Jane Wilde, the wife, friend and life partner of Stephen Hawking, played by the Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne.

In 2016 is next to another excellence awarded by the Academy, Tom Hanks, in the film adaptation of “Hell”By Dan Brown. In the same year we find it in the first film of the series “Anthology“, Spin-off of”Star Wars“. The star plays Jyn Erso, daughter of the scientist who should carry out the project of the Black Death.

Felicity Jones, Credits: Hello!

Debora Troiani

