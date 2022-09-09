Felipe VI, in full shock by Isabel II, accompanies the infanta Sofía to her first day of school

Philip VI attended an event at the Real Alcázar in Seville late this Thursday, a few hours after the sad death of “Aunt Lilibeth”, as she affectionately called Isabel II. Back in Madrid, the king has accompanied the Infanta Sofia on his first day of school at Colegio Santamaría de los Rosales. What could have been a happy day has turned into a gray day due to the loss of the sovereign of England.

read also – The message of condolences from Felipe VI to Prince Carlos for the death of Elizabeth II: “We are going to miss her a lot”

Father and daughter have arrived in a car driven by him. Sofia, who starts fourth of ESO, has sketched a big smile, while the face of Philip VI reflected his shock. The Queen Letizia, meanwhile, is in Palma, where this Friday he goes to several schools for the inauguration of the school year. Princess Eleanor, for her part, returned to Wales at the end of August to start her second and final International Baccalaureate course at UWC Atlantic College.

















Felipe VI, through a telegram, conveyed his condolences to the new King of England, Carlos III, on Thursday: “Queen Letizia and I send Her Majesty and the entire Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts. The We are going to miss him a lot. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe”.

In the Real Alcázar of Seville he also had a few words for her: “Queen Isabel will be remembered as one of the best Queens of all time for her dignity, sense of duty, courage and dedication to her people always and at all times. The The UK and the world are in mourning today.”

The British and Spanish royal families are linked by family ties, since Victoria Eugenia was the great-great-grandmother of Queen Elizabeth, her husband Philip of Edinburgh and also of the emeritus kings of Spain.

read also – King Juan Carlos reacts to the death of Elizabeth II: will he attend cousin Lilibeth’s funeral?

The King Juan Carlos, who is still in Abu Dhabi and will not attend Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday the 19th, has held the Very Notable Order of the Garter since 1988, when Prince Charles’ mother awarded it to him during an official visit to Spain. A year later, the delivery was symbolized after the traditional investiture ceremony was held at Windsor Castle. Felipe VI, for his part, has had it since 2017, although the investiture ceremony was held in June 2019. This recognition is only held by eight members of the British royal family and several representatives of foreign monarchies.