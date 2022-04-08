Felipe VI receives Pedro Pierluisi during his visit to Spain

Madrid- The king of Spain, Philip VIreceived this Friday the governor Peter Pierluisi on the occasion of his visit to the country this week, a trip that has a marked economic nature and that seeks to attract investment on the island.
Felipe VI greeted Pierluisi in the Audience Hall of the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the seat of the Head of State of Spain, and then they spoke in the monarch’s office together with the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, Angels Moreno Bau.
The Spanish monarch and Pierluisi met on January 25 in San Juan, Puerto Rico during the king’s visit to the island for the 500th anniversary of his capital.
On that trip, the governor stressed that it is “fair and necessary” to strengthen the relationship with Spain, of which Puerto Rico was a colony until 1898, when it came under the control of the United States.
“These are moments of solidarity and brotherhood, not to do politics, but to celebrate what unites us,” said Pierluisi, who highlighted “the Hispanic roots” of Puerto Rico, which since 1952 has the status of a Commonwealth of the United States.
The objective of the governor’s trip to Spain is to continue Felipe VI’s visit to San Juan and strengthen the relationship between the two countries in all areas, especially in terms of trade and investment, the Royal House reported on its website. Web.
During the monarch’s stay in the Puerto Rican capital, a business forum was held in order to identify sectors to promote investment.
Felipe VI arrived on time at 9:00 am at the Palacio de Santa Catalina. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
There he was received by Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The Spanish monarch toured La Fortaleza with Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The King of Spain and the Governor walk together from the Fortress to the Mayor of San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Felipe VI arrived yesterday, Monday, at the Muñiz Base. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
King Felipe VI from Fortaleza Street with Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
On his tour of Calle del Cristo, the monarch made several brief stops at some shops. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The Spanish king is on the island to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the founding of San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Felipe VI was invited by the mayor of San Juan, through the Spanish ambassador in Washington DC (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Felipe VI’s agenda will be focused mainly on the possibility of developing international business relations with Puerto Rico. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The King of Spain also briefly visited the Sister Servants of Mary. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, walks with Governor Pedro PIerluisi towards the Mayor’s Office of San Juan. (Teresa Canino Rivera)
The Spanish king spoke briefly with the governor before entering La Fortaleza. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, from the balcony of the Fortress together with Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The King of Spain talks with Governor Pedro Pierluisi from the intersection of Calle Fortaleza and Calle del Cristo in Old San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the Governor Pedro Pierluisi walk along Calle del Cristo towards the Mayor’s Office in San Juan. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The Spanish monarch made his first expressions on the island during his visit to the San Juan mayor’s office. (Teresa Canino Rivera)
The Spanish king expressed being happy to be in Puerto Rico. (Teresa Canino Rivera)
For his part, Romero stressed that Felipe VI’s visit shows the unity between the island and Spain. (Teresa Canino Rivera)
On the outskirts of the mayor’s office of San Juan arrived curious and opposed to the visit of the Spanish king. (Teresa Canino Rivera)
King Felipe VI together with the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero. (Teresa Canino Rivera)
As part of his agenda, Felipe VI will participate in an economic forum and will visit the Puerto Rico Museum of Art. (Teresa Canino Rivera)