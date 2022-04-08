Felipe VI receives Pedro Pierluisi during his visit to Spain

Madrid- The king of Spain, Philip VIreceived this Friday the governor Peter Pierluisi on the occasion of his visit to the country this week, a trip that has a marked economic nature and that seeks to attract investment on the island.

Felipe VI greeted Pierluisi in the Audience Hall of the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the seat of the Head of State of Spain, and then they spoke in the monarch’s office together with the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, Angels Moreno Bau.

The Spanish monarch and Pierluisi met on January 25 in San Juan, Puerto Rico during the king’s visit to the island for the 500th anniversary of his capital.

On that trip, the governor stressed that it is “fair and necessary” to strengthen the relationship with Spain, of which Puerto Rico was a colony until 1898, when it came under the control of the United States.

“These are moments of solidarity and brotherhood, not to do politics, but to celebrate what unites us,” said Pierluisi, who highlighted “the Hispanic roots” of Puerto Rico, which since 1952 has the status of a Commonwealth of the United States.

The objective of the governor’s trip to Spain is to continue Felipe VI’s visit to San Juan and strengthen the relationship between the two countries in all areas, especially in terms of trade and investment, the Royal House reported on its website. Web.

During the monarch’s stay in the Puerto Rican capital, a business forum was held in order to identify sectors to promote investment.