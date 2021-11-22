Felix Afena-Gyan, Mourinho gives him the 800 euro shoes (and the racist joke starts in the background) – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The 18-year-old from Ghana with two goals against Genoa gave Roma victory on Sunday. The Portuguese coach thus kept his promise and gave him the Balenciaga sneakers he wanted so much. The delivery resumed and posted on Twitter, but in the background someone can be heard who, while the boy opens the box, says: Inside are bananas

I promised him some shoes that he likes a lot and they cost around 800 euros. He came there to remind me. I’m going to buy them and give them to him. Word of Jos Mourinho, galvanized by Roma’s 2-0 against Genoa di Andriy Shevchenko, making his debut on an Italian bench. The technician kept his promise and testified on Twitter the delivery to Felix Afena-Gyan of Balenciaga’s Triple S Sneakers with a significant cost for a boy accustomed to sending home a large part of what he earns (70 thousand euros a year). Too bad that during the delivery of the gift, someone present outside the frame utters a nasty racist joke: Inside there are bananas.

Felix gyan gets the shoe promised to him by Mourinho pic.twitter.com/kKPptnWfUn – J (@MourinhoPics) November 22, 2021

Felix had already made his debut on 27 October against Cagliari. Maybe technically not a phenomenon, but really very good at scoring. And then I was struck by his physicality and his humility. Often in these new generations you find guys who think they know everything. He the opposite, concluded the Special One. He brought it to Rome and wanted it Morgan De Sanctis. The Giallorossi club thus decided to occupy for him, last February, one of the two non-EU slots. For him it was worth giving it a try. And now here he is, smiling for his double against Genoa and for having given Roma three precious points.

He already has records: the first 2003 to score in Serie A and the youngest player to score multiple scoring in the five best leagues in Europe this season and the youngest Roma player to score a brace in the three-point era. To bet everything on this boy was Mourinho himself. He saw him at work with the Primavera of Alberto De Rossi and started working on it day after day. Felix Afena-Gyan he lives in the boarding school a stone’s throw from the Giallorossi sports center. He speaks English (and that’s how he communicates with the Portuguese coach), but he understands Italian a little. In a few weeks he has already shown personality. In fact, he recently renounced the call with Ghana to take advantage of the break and work with Mourinho: Thanks mom, I love you, she is still in Ghana. I dedicate the goal to her and I dedicate it and to my teammates. And I thank Mourinho, a great coach and a great person, for his words after the Marassi match. A few months ago, Rome was faster than all of them to register it. On him there were many clubs of the Premier, so much so that the BBC had dealt with his history. Grew up in Ghana, Felix Afena-Gyan has repeatedly reiterated that he fell in love with the Giallorossi at the age of 15, when he saw the historic comeback of Roma against Barcelona, ​​that of 10 April 2018 with the 3-0 signed by Manolas, today at Napoli. was discovered by Oliver Arthur, the agent who then handled the transfer to Trigoria and was referred to the EurAfrica Academy. Now he has one last dream: to bring his mother to Italy.