Felix Afena-Gyan, the renunciation of Ghana and Mourinho: a star is born at Rome – As Roma football news – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The winger changes the match against Genoa: also thanks to the “no” to the national team

The renunciation of the National, the entry into the field (preferred to Zaniolo), the two incredible goals, the kiss to the emblem and the hug with Mourinho after the first and with the whole team after the second. The evening of Felix Afena Gyan it’s all here, concentrated in a week and a few minutes that can change his career. Ghana had called him, he preferred to give up (for now) and stayed on Trigoria where he continued to grow under the wing of the Special One. In fact, tonight against Genoa he preferred him to Zaniolo to unlock the 0-0. And he thanked him with three points which, however, weigh twice as much.

He fell in love with Rome in the magical night against Barcelona, but this is definitely the best night of his life. The first thought? “For my mom, she is far away and I tell her I love her,” he said after the game. “Mourinho is a great coach, now I just have to think about growing further.”

At the registry office it is Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan, for all he is alone Felix. On 27 October he made his Serie A debut, surprisingly, against Cagliari and there too he changed the inertia of the match, even without scoring. Tonight, however, it was he who was decisive thanks to a brace that threw him into the big football after a very short pass in the Primavera. It was the first 2003 to play for Roma, obviously he is the first to score. Tonight he showed all his qualities: the running, the precision in front of goal (in fact he had started the season with Alberto De Rossi with 5 goals in 6 matches) but also the courage with that shot from over 30 meters that went off at crossing of the poles. Instead, he turned on and how. And so was his career.

