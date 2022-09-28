Félix Bautista asks Abinader to prevent a study for the exploitation of a gold mine in San Juan

The senator of the San Juan province, Félix Bautista, warned about the damage that the exploitation of a gold mine would cause to the territory located in the Romero section of the municipal district of Sabaneta.

Bautista said that since 2018 it has been reported that the Canadian company Gold Quest, through a mine, would be seeking to exploit the gold in that region.

Although he noted that could have an economic benefit in favor of the province and the Dominican State, the reality is that it could have harmful effects for more than 500 thousand inhabitants, the flora and fauna of the region.

“We strongly oppose the exploitation of the Romero Mine in the San Juan province, since its exploitation in that place would be highly detrimental to the San Juan Valley and for the Enriquillo Region,” said the legislator.

Among his reasons for opposing, he pointed out in the first place that the mining exploitation that is intended to be carried out is located just upstream of the Sabaneta Dam, which It is nourished by surface water and groundwater.

In this sense, I indicate that if the exploitation of the Romero mine takes place, it would affect the production of water, the ecosystem and the waters of the dam would be contaminated, affecting the inhabitants of San Juan and other surrounding provinces.

“Water contamination with cyanide affects animal and plant life, that is, it affects the development process of plants, destroys the life of birds, fish and any animal species; it produces respiratory problems in humans, alters nervous, arterial and digestive; it affects the development of pregnancy and contributes to premature births and other problems,” said the legislator.

Given this, the representative from San Juan asked the President of the Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, to not authorizing the environmental impact study for the exploitation of the Romero mine.