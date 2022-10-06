Félix Bautista submits project to prevent the mining company Gold Quest from exploiting areas of San Juan

Santo Domingo, DR.

The senator for the San Juan province, Félix Bautista, submitted a bill that declares the areas of mining potential of the Cordillera Central in the province San Juan as “Romero Natural Reserve”.

The bill submitted to the Senate of the Republic covers 31 communities, with an area of ​​25,722.65 hectares.

Among the communities included are Valentín, La Guinea, Los Piedra Dura, Descansado, Las tres Veredas, La Pelada, Los Lechones, Loma Los Comíos, Los Gajitos, Romero, La Tachuela, Toribio, Loma de Cachimbo, Tocón de Pino and Agua Fría, from the Municipal District of Sabaneta, San Juan De La Maguana Municipality, San Juan Province.

All these communities are part of the exploration concessions granted to the company Gold Quest.

Within the motivations of the project, it is highlighted that “The San Juan Valley produces 15% of the rice production; 60% of the national consumption of beans; 80% of seed production; 47% of the annual consumption of pigeon pea; 50% of the national production of Corn; 40% of the national consumption of Sweet Potato; that produces Peanuts, Vegetables, fruits, vegetables, provisions, sheep, goats and milk, in an extension of 550 thousand tasks of land of agricultural vocation”.

In addition, the sections La Ciénaga and Rio Arriba del Norte and their places are included: Palo de Viento, La Guana, El Manguito, Hondo Valle, Los Tomates, Piedra Blanca, La Higuera, Valencio, La Rosa, Guayabo, Hoyo Prieto, La Ciénaga Vieja, San Pedro and Boca del Arroyo.

“The main objective of the initiative is to preserve water sources, biodiversity, ecosystem and landscape integrity, mitigate the impacts of global warming and climate disturbance; as well as the preservation of the intrinsic potential of natural resources and environments, to guarantee their use and intelligent exploitation by society, through the development of ecotourism, recreation and environmental education”, states a press release.

Bautista exposed the serious damage that a mining exploitation would cause to the central mountain range, which is a water-producing area, from which the Sabaneta dam, the Sabana Yegua dam and the Future Monte Grande Dam are supplied.

“If the exploitation of the Romero mine, located in the Central Mountain Range, is allowed, the waters used for agricultural production and human consumption in the provinces of San Juan, Azua, Elías Piña, Barahona, Bahoruco and Independencia will be contaminated. That is, if would affect the life, health and wealth of more than 847 thousand inhabitants who live in these provinces”, pointed out the legislator.

Different social organizations have expressed their rejection of turning San Juan and the Cordillera Central into a mining district. This has been expressed by the Catholic Church, the Confraternity of Evangelical Churches and Ministers, the Dominican Association of Teachers, the other professional associations, the United Southwest Movement for Water, the Business and Commercial Sector, the Sabaneta Development Committee, among others. .