Félix González, deputy medical director of Miranza in Madrid

Felix Gonzalez.

ophthalmologist specializing in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery, has been named. The objective of this appointment is to lead, together withthe Madrid clinics of the group:which cover a wide spectrum of patients in the city’s area of ​​influence.

Member of the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology (SEO) and the Spanish Society of Implant-Refractive Ocular Surgery (Secoir), Félix González is a pioneer and champion of refractive surgery with phakic intraocular lenses (ICL), with more than 4,000 implants to his credit.

Graduate in medicine and surgery by the Autonomous University of Madrid, and doctorate from the University of Alcalá de Henares, the specialist has worked for the Bavaria Group for the last two decades. Now, from Miranza, through the latest technology and networking, he will work to give “a new impulse to the Madrid centers of the groupas well as refractive surgery, a field to which he has dedicated the last 22 years,” explains the company in its latest statement.

For the ophthalmologist, it is “a an exciting challengeendorsed by the solvency of a group that, in a short time, has shown to have a great professional and human teamas well as cutting-edge technology not only in the surgical area, but also in the diagnostic testswhose progress can make a difference in the indication in the field of refractive surgery, among others”.

The ophthalmologist thus joins a group that currently already has more than 200 ophthalmologists, highly specialized in the different ocular pathologies and who work in a network to offer a comprehensive and excellent service to the patient suffering from any eye problem.