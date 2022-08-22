Félix Portes opens an office in Madrid, Spain

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Félix Portes & Asociados law firm opened a new office in Madrid, Spain, after integrating the Dominican-Spanish lawyers, Geremías Alcántara and Sujheidy Paulino, experts in immigration, immigration, administrative and criminal law.

The office informed in a statement that in this way it begins its presence in Europe with the objectives of bringing to Spain the service and treatment that characterizes the Dominican, providing opportunities to young people, projecting the identity and values ​​of the country, expanding the professional and quality services that offers its clients and reach with greater physical proximity to the Dominican diaspora and citizens of the world.

Portes’ office already has the presence of associated lawyers and physical offices in Santiago, Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, La Vega, San Francisco de Macorís, Higüey and in Miami, Florida, USA.

Madrid, Spain, thus becomes a strategic location for the firm’s business as it is located in the Torre Cristal, on the emblematic Paseo de la Castellana avenue, a sector known as “four towers”.

“The incorporation of the outstanding and experienced lawyers Geremías Alcántara and Sujheidy Paulino to the firm Portes Núñez y Asociados, guarantees excellence in advising the final client, close attention and extensive knowledge and practice of immigration issues, immigration law, civil, criminal and administrative law”, states the aforementioned press release.

The office of Felix Portes is a law firm known for its specialty in the criminal, civil, international business law, handling of high-profile cases and interest in society, honorary cases to help and seek justice and representation of artists, politicians and of important national and international companies. It has more than 19 years of presence in the country and is made up of specialized lawyers in different areas.

For his part, Félix Portes, manager of Portes Núñez & Asociados, explained that “the incorporation of young lawyers is great news due to their human, professional quality, experience and high level of commitment. That will serve to offer representation and assistance more closely to our clients in Madrid and in other provinces of Spain”.