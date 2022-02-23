Félix Verdejo and Luis Cádiz submitted pleas of not guilty for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz

the former boxer Felix Verdejo Sanchez submitted, through his lawyer José Irizarry Pérez, a plea of ​​not guilty for the kidnapping and murder of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz And your baby during a reading hearing of accusations held today, Tuesday, in the Federal court in Hato Reyand to which he waived his right to be present.

Federal judge Pedro Delgado Hernández scheduled the hearing for today after the prosecutors Jonathan Gottfried and Jeanette Collazo They filed, on February 10, an amended indictment accusing the alleged accomplice of Verdejo Sánchez, Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, with the same four charges that the former athlete faces..

The hearing was presided over by Judge Camille Vélez Rive.

The parties will now have seven days to go through the discovery process and 14 days to file additional motions.

Both are charged with carjacking resulting in the death of one person, kidnapping resulting in the death of one person, killing an unborn child (Rodríguez Ortiz was pregnant at the time of her murder), and carrying and using a firearm. to commit a violent crime. The amended indictment added the firearm charge to the charges against Cádiz Martínez.

The original motion in which he waived his right to be present for the arraignment and to submit his plea, submitted on February 16, was not approved because Verdejo Sánchez did not sign it. The document submitted two days later was approved after the former boxer signed it.

Cádiz Martínez’s lawyer, José Aguayo Caussade, also submitted, on February 16, a motion waiving the appearance in court for the reading of accusations and also submitted a plea of ​​not guilty. It was approved by Vélez Rive.

The magistrate Delgado Hernández granted Irizarry Pérez an extension of time to substantiate his request to use funds from the Criminal Justice Act (CJA) to hire and defray the expenses of investigators and paralegals.

Irizarry Pérez will now have until February 25, this Friday, to justify the request he made to Delgado Hernández during a status hearing held on the 10th of the current month. At that hearing, the lawyer indicated that Verdejo Sánchez and his mother, Madeline Sánchez, did not have money to continue paying their fees.

Delgado Hernández argued, during the hearing, that the CJA funds could not be assigned to Irizarry Pérez since he was not designated by the CJA program. However, he ordered the lawyer to submit his grounds before issuing a decision.

Likewise, the docket of the case shows that Delgado Hernández has not issued a decision as to whether or not he will remove the expert capital punishment lawyers assigned to Verdejo Sánchez and Cádiz Martínez, since the government gave up seeking the sentence. of death for both.

At the February 10 hearing, Verdejo’s specialist lawyers, David Arthur Ruhnke and Laura Maldonado Rodriguez, asked the court to be removed from the case, since their services were no longer required. However, Gary Edward Proctor, a specialist assigned to Cádiz Martínez, requested to stay on the case. Delgado Hernández said, at the hearing, that he was inclined to remove him from the process, but indicated that he would announce his decision later.

Verdejo Sánchez and Cádiz Martínez were accused of the death of Rodríguez Ortiz, who had a romantic relationship with the former boxer and who was pregnant at the time of her murder. The indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in “substantial and premeditated planning” to cause the woman’s death.

Rodríguez Ortiz was reported missing on April 29 of last year and her body was found on the shores of the San José lagoon, under the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, on May 1.