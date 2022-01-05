Feltrinelli: Alessandra Carra from Parma is the new CEO

From today, on the basis of the resolution of the Board of Directors of Holding Effe 2005, Alessandra Carra from Parma is the new managing director of the Feltrinelli Group, which brings together the activities of the Feltrinelli bookstores and the e-commerce pole, lafeltrinelli.it and ibs.it , of the many editorial acronyms including Feltrinelli, Gribaudo, Marsilio and Sem, of the training activities

of Scuola Holden and Feltrinelli Education and multimedia activities with the initials Laeffe.

After starting her career in the strategic consulting firm McKinsey in Milan, for the past seven years Alessandra Carra has held the role of CEO of Agnona, part of the Ermenegildo Zegna group. Before that she was for three years President and CEO of Emilio Pucci – LVMH Group, and for eight years Senior Vice President Luxury Brands Europe and CEO South Europe of Ralph

Lauren.

“I am honored to join the Feltrinelli Group, which has always been the protagonist of the cultural transformation in Italy with such an innovative and courageous identity. I intend to put my experience in strategic work on the brand and in the relationship with the public at Feltrinelli’s service, helping to feed a multi-channel and digital dimension of a story.

truly unique ”says Alessandra Carra.

“I extend my warmest welcome to Alessandra, certain that her decades of experience in highly competitive sectors and markets will bring new impetus and perspectives to the future development of our Group” comments the President Carlo Feltrinelli.