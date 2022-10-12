FEMA seeks interested parties to work on the recovery of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced this morning that it is hiring residents of Puerto Rico to assist in the response and recovery of Hurricane Fiona as temporary employees.

According to a press release, “Positions are for Applicant Services Program Specialists (Island-wide), Volunteer Agency Liaisons (Island-wide), and Information Management Managers (San Juan area) to address recovery needs in the community.”

They explained that they can apply for the following places:

– Applicant Services Program Specialist: it will be available until October 20 or until 100 resumes have been received. Access here.

– Specialist liaison with voluntary agencies: it will be available until October 21 or until 100 resumes have been received. Access here.

– Manager of information management and planning reports: It will be available until October 14 or until 100 resumes have been received. Access here.

FEMA explained that “the duration of employment for a local contractor is 120 days, although it can be extended in 120-day increments.”

Here are the requirements:

– You must be a US citizen.

– You must successfully pass a background investigation.

– Men born after December 31, 1959 must have registered with the Selective Service.