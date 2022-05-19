female action film that breaks the codes [CRITIQUE]

By Francois R.



– Published on May 19, 2022 at 13:59

This action techno-thriller carried by a majority female cast has just been released on Blu-ray / DVD / VOD. The opportunity for a little return on this anti-Expendables.

Is 355, a feminine action film and a trendy techno-thriller, wouldn’t have gone a little unnoticed when it was released in theaters? Perhaps. Is it the fault of the desertion of cinemas in favor of platforms? Maybe also. Is it also the fault of its feminine prism? Maybe there too. At the same time, it is difficult to make an anti-Expendables carried by four actresses in a masculine cinematic landscape full of testosterone. It is well known: not easy to be a woman in Hollywood. 355 thus presents four characters of strong women, spies, double agents or shrinks, who find themselves at the center of a high-tech plot and dropped by their respective administrations. Jessica Chastain, Diane Krüger, Lupita Nyong’o and Penelope Cruz break (a little) the codes of the male action film. And that’s good.

So yes, we can well imagine certain myso-myso or inappropriate remarks on the ability of women to hold a gun and then pass through a window while shooting from all sides… But, guys, wake up, it’s 2022. And, already, in the 80s, female characters badass could kick the asses of Schwarzy and others stallion. There is only to see from the side of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) Where Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), two film amazons who have become cult heroines of pop culture. In 355, it’s the women who do the job, take it in the face and get up despite their injuries. Way John McClane. It blows everywhere and, at no time, the girls do not deserve in the face of The Rock, Jason Statham or Vin Diesel. Quite the contrary!

Girl Power and changing mentalities

Defending an action film on the pretext that it is worn by actresses and not actors seems to be a challenge in 2022. Already because we should not have to do it because mentalities have supposedly evolved in recent years. Then because it is obvious that this kind of entertainment has its place alongside more masculine productions. The strength of 355 is to bring together the cream of Hollywood actresses to erect it under the banner of Girlpower, but, paradoxically, without ever hammering it or making crates of it. The film is not a political manifesto but rather an entertainment for all audiences carried by emblematic actresses of empowerment in the film industry. Ultra-choreographed fights, explosive action scenes, bursts of ammunition… 355 is a continuation of what Hollywood has been doing in this area for years, somewhere between Jason Bourne and Ocean’s Eleven. We can also see 355 as the distant cousin ofOcean’s 8 which already featured a predominantly female cast. So, what are you waiting for a little catch-up session with Jessica Chastain and her friends?