Female entrepreneurship, new non-repayable contributions and admitted expenses

The decree establishing the methods of intervention of the Fund in support of female enterprises, established by the Budget Law 2021, has been published in the Official Journal. The Mise has announced the expenses that can be financed and the non-repayable contributions.

Fund for women’s entrepreneurship, what is it

The Fund was established by article 1, paragraph 97, of law no. 178, with a budget of 40 million euros, to promote and support the start-up and strengthening of female entrepreneurship, the dissemination of the values ​​of entrepreneurship and work among the female population and to maximize the quantitative and qualitative contribution of women to the economic and social development of the country.

Fund for female entrepreneurship, to whom it is intended

The Fund is intended for nascent or existing women’s businesses, in particular it is aimed at certain categories of beneficiaries: cooperatives and partnerships with at least 60% of women members. It is mandatory that the legal representatives or administrators have never been convicted with a final sentence for crimes that constitute grounds for exclusion from contracts; joint stock companies with shares and members of the Board of Directors for at least two thirds of women, always with the constraint of the absence of definitive convictions for crimes that lead to the exclusion of public contracts; sole proprietorships whose owner is a woman and is not definitively convicted for crimes that constitute grounds for exclusion from contracts; self-employed women who present the opening of the VAT number within 60 days of the positive communication of the evaluation of the application; natural persons who intend to start the business provided that, within 60 days of the positive communication of the assessment of the application, they send documentation on the constitution. In the case of a company, cooperative, joint-stock company or sole proprietorship established less than a year ago, the legal or operational headquarters of the company must be located in Italy.

Fund for female entrepreneurship, admitted activities

Activities in the sectors of industry, craftsmanship, processing of agricultural products, services, trade and tourism are admitted for the specific investment programs to be implemented within the time and economic limits set by the Decree (2 years for a maximum spending ceiling of 250 or 400 thousand euros).

Fund for female entrepreneurship, financing

The Fund will finance investment programs to be implemented within two years and with a ceiling of eligible expenses set at 250,000 euros for new businesses and up to 400,000 euros for existing ones.

Fund for female entrepreneurship, interventions

The interventions concern: – non-repayable grants to start female businesses (with particular attention to individual enterprises and freelance activities in general and with specific attention to those started by unemployed women of any age); – zero-interest or subsidized loans – the combination of non-repayable grants and loans is also allowed – to start up and support the activities of female businesses. In this regard, the Budget Law, starting from the year 2021, authorized the annual expenditure of 0.8 million euros of the national body for microcredit for institutional activities aimed at granting loans for start-up or operation. self-employment or micro-enterprise activities, with particular reference to the promotion and strengthening of female micro-entrepreneurship; – incentives to strengthen female businesses, established for at least 36 months, in the form of a non-repayable contribution to the working capital requirement up to a maximum of 80% of the average working capital of the last 3 years; – technical-managerial assistance paths, for marketing and communication activities during the entire period of making the investments or completing the spending program, also through a voucher system to access them; – investments in capital, also through the subscription of participatory financial instruments, for the exclusive benefit of female-led enterprises including innovative start-ups and innovative SMEs, in the sectors identified in line with national strategic guidelines.

Fund for female entrepreneurs, use of concessions

The facilities provided by the Fund can be used for: new factory plant, machinery and equipment; intangible assets; cloud services for business management; employees, hired for an indefinite or fixed term after the date of submission of the application and employed in the facilitated initiative. Only expenses incurred after the date of submission of the application or, in the case of natural persons, the date of establishment of the company or the opening of the VAT number are eligible for the incentives of the Fondo Impresa Donna. The Decree also provided for a voucher of up to 5,000 euros per company to be spent on technical assistance and company management (of which 3,000 euros for Invitalia services).

New business incentives

For new businesses, these are non-repayable grants which, within eligible expenses of 100,000 euros, cover 80% up to a maximum of 50,000 euros. For unemployed women the maximum coverage percentage rises to 90%; These are contributions within eligible expenses exceeding 100,000 euros and up to 250,000 euros, the coverage drops to 50%.

Incentives for existing businesses

For companies established for at least one year and a maximum of 3 years, the benefits can be 50% as a “non-repayable contribution” and for another 50% as an 8-year “subsidized loan” at zero interest, to cover up to 80% of eligible expenses. The ceiling is 400,000 euros. For companies that are more than 3 years old, working capital expenses are facilitated only with the “non-repayable grant”, while investment ones also with the “subsidized loan”. The maximum limit is always equal to 400,000 euros.

© All rights reserved