Female, giant ski at Plan de Corones

Five cents. Therefore Federica Brignone did not get on the podium of the fifth edition of the giant of Plan de Corones. The final success went – for the third time this season – to the Swedish Sara Hector, who preceded the Slovak Vlhova by 15 cents: the latter in the first heat was the only one to close under the minute and was placed in first position, but was unable to resist the comeback of the Swede, who started from second place. Third place for the French Tessa Worley, who had won last year, at 52 cents, with Federica Brignone at 57: she gained two positions in the second round.