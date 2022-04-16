Female protagonists: Disney + adds premieres

During March, Disney+ added a series of new content created and starring women.

Among the novelties, the documentary series Impacto with Gal Gadot and the special Mujeres del 11-S, both from National Geographic, stand out.

Impact with Gal Gadot: is a six-episode documentary series that follows the powerful stories of six women from around the world who are having an extraordinary impact on their communities. Despite living in areas marked by violence, poverty, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters, they dare to dream, stand out, speak out and lead courageously, and are connected to each other by their unwavering determination and commitment to improve the life of the people around them.

Female protagonists: offers different Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars stories starring female figures.

Icons: Dedicated to outstanding women in music, each episode covers a different period in music, with a focus on artists such as Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.