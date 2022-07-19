Female roles will be the main: Reveal first details about “The Marvels”, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will hit the cinema in July 2023 | Cinema | Entertainment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is preparing details for the premiere of “The Marvels”, the new film that will continue its immense franchise of comic-based films and that will star three women.

At the moment, little is known about “The Marvels”, however, with the data that is already known, a puzzle can be put together and the important information found to discover that it will be a new success of the franchise, Excelsior wrote.

First details about “The Marvels”

The new UCM production will have Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, played by Oscar winner Brie Larson, in the main roles. The film will be a sequel to the movie “Captain Marvel”, which in 2019 grossed 1,128 million dollars with a budget of 152 million.

In addition, Larson will be joined in the leading role by Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, played by actress Iman Vellani. She is also joined by Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau in “WandaVision.”

The new Marvel proposal, based on the comic released in 1994 by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross, will allow Samuel L. Jackson to be seen again as Nick Fury.

About the plot, based on the comic and what little is known, is that Kamala Khan goes back in time where she meets Captain Marvel, and both join forces to fight against the powerful villain called Nightscream.

This is Captain Marvel’s second solo film and so far, it is presumed that this new story will be linked to the latest installments of the studio: “Avengers: Endgame” and “Ms. Marvel”.

The movie “The Marvels” will be directed by Nia DaCosta and is expected to hit theaters in July 2023. (AND)

