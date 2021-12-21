Female, Swaby leaves Roma: she will play in America at Angel City – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma have announced the departure of Allyson Swaby with a note on their official channels. The defensive center will greet Spugna and his teammates after the Supercoppa match against Milan scheduled for January 5 at 2.30pm, after having collected 71 and 4 goals. “VI would like to express my deepest gratitude to all of AS Roma for these three incredible years”Said the footballer. “I am infinitely grateful to my companions and the staff for enabling me to take this new step in my career. I decided to take this opportunity to get closer to home and my family. I’m sorry I can’t finish the season with Roma but I’ll give my all in the Super Cup. I am proud to leave in second place, in the Champions League zone for the first time. Come on Rome always“Purchased by the Icelandic club Knattspyrnufélag Fjarðabyggðar in 2018, Allyson will move to theAngel City (team owned by actress Natalie Portman and Serena Williams) militant in the American NWFL championship.