Females versus Males, plot and curiosity: what no one knows about the film

Anticipazioni Femmine contro Malchi on Canale5: all the curiosities about the film on air tonight

It will be there film Females vs Males to keep the audience company of Channel 5 tonight, Saturday 7th August. In fact, starting at 21:20 the network will broadcast the film directed in 2011 by Fausto Brizzi. Sequel to Males vs Females, the comedy achieved great success in terms of audiences. In fact, finishing in fourth place in the film season, at the end of the programming it collected 11,585,303 €. Shot entirely in Ancona, Livorno, Novara, Turin, and Savona, the film gives a prominent role to the characters left on the sidelines in Males against Females. Equally satisfactory was, moreover, the reaction of the critics. The film has in fact received two nominations for the Silver ribbons, including one for the best original song. This is “Empty to lose”, sung by Noemi and written by Vasco Rossi and Gaetano Curreri.

Females against Males, previews: the plot of the film aired tonight on Canale5

But what will be the plot of Females versus Males? The film broadcast tonight on Canale5 it will follow the events of the four protagonist couples. With humor and sympathy, the film will in fact shed light on the controversial relationships that can arise between husband and wife, thus also leaving room for reflection. Going into more detail, we will know the story of Anna and Piero. The two, married for many years despite the profound differences in character, will have to deal with a terrible accident that will make Pietro lose his memory (Emilio Solfrizzi). It will be at that point that Anna (Luciana Littizzetto) will take the opportunity to make her husband everything he has always wanted. Equally hilarious will be the story of Marcello and Paola. The couple, now divorced for some time, will decide to pretend to be together again, once a month, for the love of his mother. However, when the woman is seriously ill, Marcello (Claudio Bisio) will ask Paola (Nancy Brilli) permission to host her at home and the sacrifice of going back together just so as not to displease her mother.

Anticipations Females against Males on Canale5: the cameo of Francesca Piccinini

Finally, the film Females vs Males will stage Rocco’s weddings (Salvatore Ficarra) and Michele (Valentino Picone). Both married to their respective wives, the two friends decide to keep their hobby a secret, to escape the judgments of their spouses: playing in a Beatles cover band. Waiting to find out how the love life of the 4 couples involved will evolve, we remind you that the volleyball player also took part in the film Francesca Piccinini in the role of herself.