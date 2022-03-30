Femexfut is investigated by INAI for requiring registration in stadiums

Midtime Editorial

Francisco Javier Acuña, commissioner of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) revealed for Milenio that the organism already beginning a research ex officio against the Mexican Football Federation by measures from security what do you expect implement at access to the stadiums.

In interview, Acuña pointed out that these measures are demagogic, authoritarian and disproportionate and turn fans practically in prisoners, because the FMF should apply for to the INAI a evaluation from impact of the measures it intends to implement, but to date it has not done so.

Coins he claimed that he protocol what they have announced is excessive and invasiveand that it is unacceptable, since it is not proportional to the purpose it pursues, in addition to the fact that puts data of minors at risk.

“They are warning a approach which is completely risky, serious and aggravateorand what they have to do is that they they should have asked INAI for an impact assessment so that we can tell them if what they intend to collect personal data is proportional to the purposes for which they pursue this and that we have the assurance that the databases where they are going to protect this information will be shielded from any improper use by the Femexfut”, he explained.

No approach to INAI

And it is that the Federation has not approached INAI and “they just sent us a letter asking us for an appointment”.

remember that in the match last Thursday between Mexico and the United Statesin the stadium Aztecalready started to apply the protocol in a massive way to the 50 thousand fans who attended the building, so there are more elements for the investigation undertaken by the INAI.

“We started an investigation ex officio because this has generatedfor a few days, a lot of concern from society”, added the commissioner.