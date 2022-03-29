Femexfut responded to INAI after criticism of Fan ID

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation, responded to Francis Xavier Acuna for the criticism against FanID implemented during a game of the Mexican National Team that led to the registration of the people who entered the Aztec stadium. According to the commissioner of National Institute of Transparency Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI)the launch of the Fan ID should have applied to the body to do an impact assessment.

“At the FMF and Liga MX we are working for the safety of families in the stadiums”, said the Mexican soccer leader, who will travel to Doha, at halftime. qatar for the World Cup draw, to be held on Friday 1 April.

“Of course we will work with the INAI to meet all the established requirements, and to add them to this project of having a safe industry, thinking of the fan families”.

Javier Acuna revealed to MILENIO-La Afício that the INAI initiated an ex officio investigation against the Femexfut for the security measures for the stadiums of the MX League and for the Tri issue, which consist of collecting personal data from fans and surveillance via the facial recognition system, which includes minors, without there being any evidence of how said data will be protected.

“They just sent us a letter asking us for an appointment”stressed Francisco Javier Acuna, who announced that the investigation is about the exercise of Femexfut, in the match on Thursday, March 24 between Mexico and the United States, at the Azteca stadium, where some 50,000 fans attended, to whom the Fan ID protocol was already applied.

“We started an ex officio investigation, because this has generated, for a few days, a lot of concern from society”, added the INAI commissioner.

Next meeting between Femexfut and INAI

What is known is that there is a coordination effort to set a meeting date between the parties, Femexfut-INAI, to clarify relevant points of the fan ID implementationand that the leaders of both entities agree on a viable and reliable protocol.

Although heThe heads of Femexfut and INAI have not metsituation that would not happen until next week, Representatives of the two parties have held talks for two weeks, in the search to shield the Fan ID and make it an element that contributes to the security of the fans who attend the stadiums.