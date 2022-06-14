Femicides almost doubled in Guatemala during 2022 compared to 2021

Guatemala City, June 13 (EFE) .- Femicides almost doubled in Guatemala during the first five months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report on violence released this Monday by a humanitarian organization.

According to the Mutual Support Group (GAM), between January and May of last year, 254 women were murdered in the Central American country, but in the five months of 2022 the figure increased to 376.

This represents that 122 more women were murdered this year, that is, an increase of 48%, as explained by the leaders of the group during a press conference.

The report of the humanitarian organization highlights that the most violent month in terms of homicides of women was March, with 135 cases, followed by the month of February, with 67.

During 2021, the violent deaths of women increased by 28% compared to 2020, according to official statistics, going from 507 to 652 femicides reported annually by the authorities.

Guatemala is one of the 20 most violent nations in the world, according to international organizations and during 2021 it recorded a total of 4,078 murders, 16.5% more than the 3,500 reported in 2020.

In total, according to the GAM, the country registered a total of 1,797 murders in the first five months of this year, an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period in 2021, when 1,608 homicides were recorded.

The murder rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the country reaches 59 fatalities nationwide, said the humanitarian group.

According to the Guatemalan Public Ministry, violence against women is the most committed and reported crime in the Central American nation.

Violence against women and girls is a serious violation of human rights and the right of women to live without violence is recognized in international agreements.

Globally, only 40% of women seek help after suffering violence, forcing institutions to promote prevention and help policies.

