feminine. Kheira Hamraoui denounces that her companions from PSG harass her

The French International Paris Saint Germain, Kheira Hamraoui feel harassed by three of her companions, including Aminata Diallowho was the first arrested for the aggression suffered by the first last November.

As revealed on Thursday by the L’Equipe newspaperthe Hamraoui’s lawyer sent a letter to the legal services and human resources of the PSG complaining about harassment to his client by Diallo, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Dianiin addition to some fans of the club.

Some of these they insulted him last day 11 when he entered the field 20 minutes into the game, while they placed a diallo support banner, who was also not the owner. They also insulted him in a graffiti that appeared in the training ground along with harsh criticism of the first team players after the Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.

For the lawyer Hamraouithat situation, which he describes as “provocation, threats, insults and intimidation”cause “a serious alteration of your psychological health” which, when produced repeatedly, constitute “moral harassment”.

“These conditions cause a degradation of my client’s working conditions, violating her rights, her dignity, altering her mental health and compromising her professional future,” says the lawyer, who also criticizes the “unhealthy silence” and “reprehensible passivity “of the club. He continues that they have done nothing despite the reported facts and ask them to act so that the situation improves.

The coexistence between Hamraoui and Diallo does not seem to improve after the November aggression, while Katotothe top scorer in the history of PSGseems to take sides with the second, to which he is dedicating the goals he scores.

An explosive situation may have consequences on the leading team in the French leaguejust like the selection, where Katoto live with Hamraouiwhich has been summoned again.



What happened to Hamraoui?

The assault took place after a women’s team dinner and, if initially the police arrested DialloShe was released without charge.

Investigators are still trying to find out who was behind the attack and so far they have revealed that Hamramoui maintained during his time at Barcelona a Romance with the then technical director of the Catalan club Eric Abidalwhich caused the divorce of this.