Feminine Nutrition, “Power Each Stage of Your Cycle”

Talking about women’s ailments and needs has been a taboo subject until a few years ago (and probably to this day), however, evidence shows that promoting sexual health, understanding and respecting women’s different cycles is imminent . ,

Right from childhood, women are faced with various physical changes that define their health, episodes like menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, menopause are just a few of the many possibilities that women are exposed to during their lives, its Besides being able to get pathologies such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, endometriosis, thyroid disorders, breast cancer, uterine cancer, among others.

Preventive and related treatments for each of these potential ailments are key to the quality of life of women, who often have to juggle different roles in their daily lives, without having enough time to deal with their ailments. To this and more, hormonal imbalance is triggering various changes, being able to affect weight, and even leading to symptoms like irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, reflux and even hemorrhoids. Also causing digestive disorders.

Because of female body composition, with a tendency to accumulate more fat mass, it is predicted that their caloric intake should be lower than that of men, demanding smaller portions, which is often not possible, leading to weight gain. Changes occur, thus the skin (cellulite and stretch marks), muscle and joint pain. However, keeping a few tips in mind, we can gradually deal with this situation:

1. Include natural food, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes and seeds, these foods contain essential nutrients, and being natural, they are more friendly to the digestive system.

2. Increase fiber intake Digestive problems are very common in women. I recommend adding colors to your diet, this is the key to rectifying this situation.

3. Hydration, the consumption of liquids at room temperature or warm temperature without gas and without sugar, such as water, infusions, herbs and mate, greatly helps digestion and diseases.

4. Reducing your intake of pro-inflammatory allergens, including gluten, cow’s dairy products, coffee, black tea and refined sugar, will help you avoid a bloated and sore belly all night long.

5. Maintaining an eating schedule is an excellent option when you suffer from anxiety, and it affects your relationship with food.

6. Get vitamin and mineral levels checked at least once a year with the help of a health professional, who determines any type of supplementation if necessary.

7. Get rid of the myths, fruit is the same at 9 am and 9 pm, you can add bread to your diet, and have your favorite sparkling wine from time to time.

8. Eat without guilt, if you have a craving enjoy it, there will be time to organize and clean up your diet, if you don’t listen to your body the craving won’t go away.

In my nutrition counseling experience, I find that a specific approach to women’s therapy is essential. 90% of my patients have experienced health issues that have resulted from a bad relationship with food and you probably will too. As a woman, mother and health professional, I would love to have better support though being informed and helping each other with different health professionals, with the valuable aim of improving the quality of our lives through experience today possible.