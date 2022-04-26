Feminist fables behind ‘Roar’, Nicole Kidman’s viral series

Based on the book by the Irish writer cecelia ahernthe viral series Roar from Nicole Kidman it will trap you in its magical realism with shocking feminist fables.

Days after it premiered on the Apple TV+ platform, the series Roar It has become the favorite series of many and a topic of conversation on social networks.

Only on specialized audiovisual criticism sites for series and movies, the production headed by Nicole Kidman and with half-hour episodes has received at least 80 percent positive opinions and is emerging as a series that you must see yes or no. yes so far in 2022.

It is an anthology series by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, creators of the TV series. NetflixGLOW and Orange is the New Black. Among her talent they have as a cast Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin, Merritt Wever, Fivel Stewart, Meera Syal and Kara Hayward.

According to the official synopsis, Roar is an insightful, moving, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.

It is a unique mix of magical realismpsychological horror, costumbrismo and futuristic scenarios, narrated with eight stories that reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible but very surprising way.

The way they carry out their respective adventures speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves, and within all women. Feminist fables that are essential in our days.

How many episodes does the series have?

The plot is told in eight chapters of half an hour each. Where the life of a different woman is shared in each episode and a problem that she must solve. Situations with which you will identify instantly.

Some dismiss Roar as a dark comedy that reveals the repressed feelings of women today.

Among the situations that the protagonists face are emotional abuse, depression, maternal guilt, wife buying, discrimination and more.

All episodes of the series are now available on Apple TV +.

Watch the trailer:

