Fenafuth apologizes for the failure to qualify for Qatar and leaves the future of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez in suspense

2022-03-31

In a series of points through the announcement, they clarified their intention to “always improve even in the lowest moments of our participation”, however, the horizon of the ‘H’ never changed, even with the change of coach with Fabián Coito and Hernán Gómez as relief.

Phenafuth led by his President George Solomon He saved space to apologize to the fans and maintained that “he shares the feeling of sadness with his fans because being left out of it, despite all the effort and planning made, with adverse numbers to those that had initially been projected” .

The National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth), recognized is Thursday through a statement, the qualifying failure where the Bicolor was left out of a World Cup for the second time in a row.

Regarding the future of Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, they made it clear that the Executive Committee will analyze his continuity together with the “organizations related to soccer in the country” such as the National League, clubs, players, coaches and the sports press, this in order to “define the most expeditious path”.

See: Brutal memes against Honduras after signing their worst tie: Coito and Bolillo are victims of ridicule

RELEASE

FIRST. He shares the feeling of sadness with his fans because they were left out of it, despite all the effort and planning carried out, with numbers adverse to those that had initially been projected.

SECOND. Each of the decisions made within the Executive Committee in harmony with the Selection Commission were always in order to strengthen the process, without sparing resources or time with the desire to always improve even in the lowest moments of our participation.

THIRD. As of this moment and in an urgent manner, the Executive Committee will maintain a permanent meeting with the organizations related to soccer in the country such as the national league, clubs, players, coaches, sports press and others, with the purpose of defining the most expeditious path that allow the strengthening of our selection and facilitate reengineering from the inside out and vice versa, with the clear objective of reviewing the entire process and improving it until it reaches excellence.

QUARTER. To the Honduran fans, we express our faithful commitment to immediately improve all the schemes and structures that are necessary to give their team the place that it deserves due to history and results.

FIFTH. We want to sincerely apologize to all the Honduran fans inside and outside the national territory, for not having achieved the long-awaited dream of qualifying for a new World Cup despite the efforts of our players, coaching staff, federative administration, sponsors and all the actors that in this environment made the necessary contribution to achieve this goal.