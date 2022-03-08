Fenafuth issues statement after FIFA sanction against Brayan Moya and makes important clarification

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Fenafuth (National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras), stepped forward and issued a statement after Bryan Moya He was suspended by FIFA from all official sports activities.

The Olympia player was sanctioned due to a legal problem with one of his former teams, the Zulia from Venezuela. The Venezuelan club claims that the footballer left the institution in 2020 when he had a contract of twelve months validity.

As a consequence, Moya has no other option but to pay Zulia of Venezuela the amount of 120 thousand dollars, that is, about 3 million lempiras.

Many journalists and fans have questioned the reason why Brayan Moya was used by Olimpia in this Clausura 2022, so Fenafuth clarified the issue in a statement.

“The player was registered in the federal registration department in a timely manner, complying with current regulations,” reported the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras.

It should be noted that Olimpia registered Moya with the endorsement of the TAS (Sports Arbitration Court), who after FIFA resolution in favor of Zulia the player appealed and while they reviewed his case, he was authorized.

The albos registered the attacker with the risk that a resolution would be given against the footballer, but no loss of points as there was an appeal in progress.

The Fifa Resolutions Chamber indicates that Moya must pay 120,000 dollars. If the debt is not fulfilled, the Honduran scorer will be suspended for six months.

$!The Fenafuth statement about Brayan Moya.

The Fenafuth statement about Brayan Moya.

