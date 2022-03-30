Fenafuth pronounces on the future of “Bolillo” Gómez with Honduras

George Solomon, president of the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth), spoke about the future of the “Bolillo” Gomez at the head of the Honduran squad.

The H lost 0-1 on Sunday afternoon against Mexico and this Monday he left for Jamaica to face the Caribbean on Wednesday, March 30 at the closing of the octagonal.

The Bicolor will be last in the qualifying rounds and with Hernán Gómez it has not been possible to win after he replaced the Uruguayan Fabián Coito.

“It is part of a new process that is starting with 2026 in mind. We are happy with the actions and attitude of the team. We face a great Mexican team”, he began by saying George Solomon this day in statements he gave at the Ramón Villeda Morales Airport.

And he added: “The boys who have started this process can see that there is room to grow, the game was difficult, but it leaves us with that feeling that we can move forward “.

The maximum leader of Fenafuth did not hide that the Honduran squad does not see improvement: “It is a process, we cannot say that we have improved because the situation is not like that either, but I do think that, including these new guys who are playing, you are beginning to see another attitude. It is part of what we have to start for what is to come”.

-Is a dismissal of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez ruled out? He was consulted and responded forcefully.

“We will finish Jamaica. The idea is not to stop Honduran soccer, but to continue working and forming this new team for 2026. This is a process and we have to continue with what is coming, we hope to have a good game in Jamaica, that we can see young players debut thinking about the future”, he indicated.

And he concluded: “There will be work meetings for what comes ahead. In two months we have the first phase of the League of Nations, we have to be ready.”