Fendi: 300 hires with new manufacturing

Hundreds of Fendi hires coming in Tuscany thanks also to a new Invitalia Development Agreement.

The well-known luxury fashion brand expands headquarters and production in Bagno a Ripoli (Florence), where he decided to build a new factory, and plans the entry of 300 new employees.

Here’s what to know about the Fendi jobs that will be created and how to apply.

FENDI RECRUITMENT WITH DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

The news was released by Invitalia, through a recent press release. The Italian fashion house will start a new production site in the Florentine, a Bagno a Ripoli. The project, which also includes research and development activities, will bring new hires to Fendi.

The investment, with a total value of over 50 million euros, is supported by Invitalia through a Development Agreement which includes a non-repayable grant worth 5.2 million euros. The new manufacture will also see a contribution of an additional 500,000 euros from the Tuscany region, based on a specific agreement signed between the Ministry of Economic Development, Invitalia and the company.

The new plant, which will rise in place of theex Fornace Brunelleschi, provides for an increase in business productivity and new research activities based on the use of artificial intelligence algorithms DeSS (Design Support System). Remarkable then the employment implication that the operation may involve. It is estimated, in fact, that thanks to the new manufacturing, Fendi will create jobs for a good 300 personnel.

FIGURES TO BE TAKEN

The expected Fendi recruitments for the Bagno a Ripoli plant will, in all likelihood, be aimed at figures to be included as workers And production workers for the creation of brand products. Furthermore, it is also possible to hypothesize the opening of job positions for profiles to be used in the processes of research and development, another area affected by the company’s growth project.

AGENCY

Fendi, born in 1925, is an Italian fashion house, founded in Rome by Adele Casagrande and Edoardo Fendi. The maison specializes in the production and distribution of high quality bags, clothing and accessories. Its collections represent luxury fashion on an international level Made in Italy. Currently, the company is part of the LVMH Group. The brand distributes its products through a large commercial network, consisting of physical stores located all over the world and an e-commerce site for online purchases.

NOMINATIONS

The company collects applications through the dedicated platform dedicated to Fendi careers (Work with us) accessible from the company website. Those interested in future Fendi hires can visit it to learn about all the open positions and apply by submitting your CV using the appropriate form online form.

We also point out that Fendi periodically seeks staff for hiring and internships both on-site and in stores. To know all selections in progress and the figures you are looking for, you can read this in-depth analysis.

