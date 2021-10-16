Fendi and Kim Kardashian, the collaboration you don’t expect

What happened on the evening of October 14 taught us several lessons. The first is that anything you post online cannot be made to go away, no matter how quickly you erase its traces. The second is that if you want to say or show something to a few select people, Instagram is not the safest medium. Anchor. We have learned that Kim Kardashian is capable of slipping anywhere, and also that the vision of Kim Jones’ Fendi woman, creative director of womenswear of the Roman maison for a year and a half, is nothing short of peculiar.

Kim Jones, creative director of the Fendi woman

The facts: on the evening of October 14, 3 looks by Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, suddenly appeared on Instagram, entirely covered with the Fendi logo. It was the user who posted them in his stories (therefore destined to disappear after 24 hours) connie_personal_shopping, the profile of a personal stylist with almost 45 thousand followers. The girl, English, also explained in the 3 posts that the line created in collaboration between Skims and Fendi would be launched in November, and that she was accepting reservations for the purchase.

Now, to speak freely about what will undoubtedly be one of the most important marketing operations for a brand of the reach of Fendi (moreover LVMH, the luxury giant par excellence), when the same brand has not yet been made escaping the slightest hint of the initiative is not really a wise move. Of the two, one: either Connie acted with extraordinary levity, ignoring any requests for secrecy, or the stories were intended for a very small circle of her followers, and she was “simply” wrong at the moment. to publish them.

A very plausible hypothesis, given that it would not be the first time it happens (a few years ago Marc Jacobs made the same mistake with a slightly winking selfie of his, clearly intended for one person only). However, precisely, certain errors happen frequently: perhaps it was better to convey the message in a more direct and secure way.

Anyway, the omelette was done: realizing the mistake, Connie removed the pictures, but by now several media had already saved and published the screenshots (in which you can see a red minidress, a white one and a full skirt and white top) advancing the hypothesis, at this point obvious, of a collaboration between the reality star and the brand, which in the meantime has entrenched itself behind a no comment. It should also be added that the two Kim (Kardashian and Jones), they are very good friends, and that also explains the trip to Rome last summer of the diva, who had posted a selfie of her together with Jones and Donatella Versace, in Rome to work on the Fendi x Versace and Versace x Fendi operation, presented at the latest Milan fashion shows. While waiting for the next steps, a thought goes to the unintended spark of the whole thing, Connie. In her latest post, one of her followers pointed out to her that she is in a lot of trouble, as her photos are everywhere. We don’t want to be in his shoes. Heavy week, his.

