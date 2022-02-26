Fendt focuses on self-propelled machines within application technology

Production of the Fendt Rogator 300 trailed sprayer will cease in the second quarter

Editorial Interempresas / Lands02/25/2022

Fendt will focus on self-propelled machines in its application technology product range. In the second quarter of ceasing production of the trailed sprayer Fendt Rogator 300.

Fendt currently offers three different series within the application technology: the Fendt Rogator 300 trailed sprayer as well as the self-propelled Fendt Rogator 600 and Fendt Rogator 900 machines in selected markets. As part of the reorganization of AGCO Corporation with the new Farmer First strategy, the Fendt brand will focus even more strongly on the needs of professional farmers in all regions from now on. To do this, both market changes and farmer needs have been taken into account, as well as the unstable political context to rebalance the product catalogue. It has been taken into account especially in the European markets with the new legislation on the application of phytosanitary products.

Fendt Rogator 300 trailed sprayer.

In order to always offer our customers the perfect solution for their future needs, we have decided to discontinue production of the Fendt Rogator 300 in the second quarter of 2022, says Christoph Grblinhoff, Chairman of the AGCO/Fendt Management Board. In the future, we will focus on self-propelled machines with the intention of developing them further, for more efficient and sustainable crop protection.” As it could not be otherwise, all the machines that are on the market and those that are about to be delivered will receive the usual Fendt quality service. Service and spare parts availability will continue to be guaranteed for all customers through the Fendt dealer network.

