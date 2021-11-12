Fenerbahce goes technical knockout at Ulker Sports Arena

Crazy victory for Olimpia Milano at the Ulker Sports Arena. Ettore Messina’s team plays a perfect match and humiliates Fenerbahce by conceding only 3 points in the first quarter, 43 to the siren after another set, the third, of 9.

A choral success, which comes from the defense and from a rotation of the ball at times spectacular. Djordjevic’s team never played. The summit is confirmed: the final 43-68.

FIRST FOURTH

It starts with 5-0 Olimpia at 7.29 with 5 from Datome, at 6.20 Melli supports the 7-0 and Djordjevic is timeout. It is Jan Vesely who unlocks Djordjevic’s team with 1/2 from the line at 4.46, but it is a bad Turkish start with Datome to support and Melli to steal and support the 11-1 (only the two exes scored, even 4 rebounds for the captain). At 2.49 the 13-1 goal by Shields arrives, after a stop due to a rupture of the retina here is the 16-1 still of the wing at 2.20, then here is the Chacho with 19-1 (at 1.20). At 54 ” the first basket from the Turkish field with Hazer, Hall has his 3 (22-3). And it is the end of a first fourth masterpiece for the men of Messina.

SECOND FOURTH

The slaughter seems to continue. Tarczewki immediately, then Mitoglou from 3 (27-3). Hall from 3 says 30-5 to 8.01, 32-5 is the maximum advantage then finally the Turks wake up with a partial 8-0 that is worth the return under 20 points behind and a timeout from Ettore Messina. After long minutes without defense, Henry supports the 20-35 at 33 ”, but Grant on the siren supports the 20-37 after a loss by De Colo.

THIRD FOURTH

It starts with a triple from Shields after 2 ‘(20-40), and a little Datome hits from the corner for 20-43 (7.20), and is repeated at 6.56 with 20-46. The march of Ettore Messina’s men took effect again, finding the 27-56 after a triple by Ricci with a crazy choral game when you enter the last 3 ‘. 27-58 by Mitoglou at 2.20, repeated for 27-60 with assistance from Chacho. 29-62 at the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH FOURTH

Ettore Messina does not drop Daniels and Biligha off the bench, the public of the Ulker Sports Arena is inflamed by the support of 37-62, Shields unlocks the team with the first basket at 6.20, then stopped by Melli’s anthology on Hazer. But from the tap-off it was a “no game” at the Ulker Sports Arena. Inside also Daniels and Biligha.