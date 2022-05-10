Fenin joins the Lung Ambition Alliance

The Lung Ambition Alliance Spain (LAA), an alliance whose objective is to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death, has incorporated into the Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies (Fenin) in its Executive Committee.

With this agreement, Fenin and the LAA undertake to share certain knowledge about the diagnosis and lung cancer treatment, as well as health technology aimed at the diagnosis and treatment of said disease. Through this agreement, Fenin will form an active part of the group of experts that is part of this initiative and will participate in the various actions that are organized so that the Alliance advances in achieving its objectives.

“With the adhesion of Fenin to the Alliance, we advance towards the achievement of the objectives of the LAA, thanks to adding diverse perspectives and experiences of professionals and influential entities in the field of cancer with a common objective, to significantly reduce the cancer mortality of lung. Now is the time and, as a society, we must accompany these patients to improve their quality of life and raise awareness of the importance of primary prevention together with early diagnosis, innovative medicine and quality of care”, said Laureano Molins, head of the Thoracic Surgery Service Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and national coordinator of the Lung Ambition Alliance in Spain.

For her part, Margarita Alfonsel, general secretary of Fenin, pointed out that “as a strategic and essential sector we fully share the objectives of this initiative, therefore, for Fenin it is an honor to participate in this committee and contribute to achieving the objectives of alliance, for which we will contribute our experience and knowledge as representatives of the health technology industrya sector committed to cutting-edge health research and innovation and to improving the health of the population”.

Likewise, in the words of Marta Moreno, Director of Corporate Affairs and Market Access of Astrazeneca in Spain: “We are very pleased to announce that Fenin will participate in the Executive Committee and joins the alliance whose three fundamental pillars – the early diagnosticaccess to innovative medicine and quality of patient care -, we share the various entities that are part of LAA to minimize lung cancer as a cause of death”.

In a first phase, the LAA has addressed a first pillar based on early diagnosis and the effectiveness, need and feasibility of implementing a screening system, fully compatible with primary prevention. The group of experts is confident that the implementation of a screening system In our country, as a strategy to detect lung cancer early, it is key for survival, since more than 80 percent of these patients will still be alive at 5 years. In addition, this Alliance will continue with its commitment and will address in the coming months two other key pillars to reduce mortality from lung cancer: access to innovative medicine and quality patient care.

The union against lung cancer

Of all types of cancer, lung cancer remains the deadliest, because it is detected late in most cases. In Spain, in 2021, 29,549 new cases of lung cancer (SEOM) were diagnosed, and by 2022, an increase is expected to reach 30,948 new cases, without taking into account the consequences of the pandemic.

The implementation of a screening system and promoting early diagnosis in Spain set the horizon for the Lung Ambition Alliance, given that 80 percent of lung cancer patients would still be alive five years after diagnosis, compared to just a little more than 5 percent in which it is detected late.

In order to double five-year survival in lung cancer by 2025, the international initiative Lung Ambition Alliance was born. This program was born from the hands of four international organizations – International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health and Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) and AstraZeneca.

In our country, in 2020 this unprecedented alliance was materialized that seeks to accelerate progress and promote profound change for patients with lung cancer. To this end, a committee was created made up of experts who have developed their professional careers on the front line addressing lung cancer from various fields, thus counting on the participation of: the Spanish Association of People Affected by Lung Cancer (AEACaP), the Ricky Rubio Foundation, Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP), the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (GEPAC), Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy-Spanish Division of the International Academy of Pathology (SEAP-IAP), Spanish Society of Thoracic Surgery (SECT), Spanish Society of Cardiothoracic Imaging (SEICAT), Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPARATE), Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Spanish Society of Radiotherapy Oncology (SIR), Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), World of Johan Cruyff, Fenin Y astrazeneca.