Fentanyl in Spain The hell of a former cancer patient addicted to fentanyl

Anyone who has had the misfortune of suffering pain in his own body, or in the body of someone close to him, such serious diseases How will you become familiar with oncology? Name of fentanyl, Those fortunate enough to have managed to escape significant pain-causing conditions have probably heard this medicinal term due to the already-perceived epidemic of people got addicted to it The very powerful opium that has filled the streets of cities across the United States with ‘corpses’,

Its potency is such that it is considered an analgesic 100 times more powerful than morphine And 50 times more powerful than heroin And because of its effects on the nervous system in such a way that it is capable of modifying behavior, memory or pleasure.

While fentanyl addiction is on the rise in the North American country, its effects are still under control in Europe, although there is no shortage of voices warning that consumption of the ‘zombie drug’ among certain sectors of the population is out of control. It is happening.

In Spain its consumption is strictly regulated and a doctor must prescribe the drug, however a 40-year-old woman from Tarragona wanted Inma Be warned about the side effects of their consumptionEven if it has been prescribed by a doctor.

Through her profile on the Tik Tok social network, Inma tells her followers the hell she’s in Since, due to the intrathecal spinal puncture that had to be done to cure the cancer, he developed “terrible” chronic low back pain and was prescribed fentanyl patches.

This woman describes that at the time she had “a much lower quality of life than I have now.” At first he tried mild medications such as paracetamol, but when he found that they had no effect, he prescribed fentanyl, which restored his health, “It gave me incredible strength and I found that it worked. ”

However, this drug develops excessive tolerance so the body requires more and more of it. “I started with 25 micrograms But I needed more for it to work, and now I have to wear a 100-microgram patch for three days, I have now reached 400 micrograms For two and a half or three days,” he says between sobs.

Fentanyl Withdrawal Syndrome

Inma has developed such a dependence that she says she ran out of her can of fentanyl and won’t be able to buy it at the pharmacy until five days later. “I thought, OK, I can stop,” however, after two days it started Very serious symptoms develop like severe muscle pain, anxiety (“It was as if a ton of stone had been placed in my chest, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t speak…”), in fact he says that by then he had suicidal thoughts, “My only salvation was to throw myself out the window”, fortunately thinking about his children prevented him from taking this decision. Inma had become addicted to drugs.

“It doesn’t matter how much something hurts you orI request you to choose other option“It’s poison,” he says, crying. He is now on the waiting list to enter a special clinic in Barcelona for detoxification, but he must wait four months.

“I have no quality in life, I barely leave the house, if I have to work I have to use fentanyl because if I can’t, the pain consumes me, it’s so intense. That sometimes I think that this is the way to live, I would prefer not to live there,” she says dejectedly.

At present Inma will have to wait for four months before this Help you overcome the terrible “withdrawal syndrome” With disrupted memory “There are many beautiful memories that have disappeared, I am not able to remember.”

His advice is, “Don’t fall prey to it. It’s a poison that will rob you of your quality of life at a certain point in time.” But then it will take away your will to live, Please look for alternatives,” Inma pleads.