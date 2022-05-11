Entertainment

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin: Rihanna’s beauty and skincare products arrive in Africa

Photo of James James48 mins ago
In a social media post, the 34-year-old business owner said Botsawana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will be the first African countries on sale Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products starting May 27.

Singer and billionaire entrepreneur Rihanna announced on Tuesday that her luxury beauty and skincare brands would be launched in Africa. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be available starting May 27.

In a post on Twitter, the 34-year-old business owner said Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe would be the first African countries to welcome its product lines.

As she shared her excitement, she hinted at bigger projects on the continent: I’ve been waiting for this moment and it’s only the beginning“, she tweeted.

Rihanna, née Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, in partnership with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

According to market analyst firm Mordor intelligence, the beauty and personal care products market in Africa and the Middle East will experience compound annual growth of 3.1% over the next 5 years.

