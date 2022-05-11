Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin: Rihanna’s beauty and skincare products arrive in Africa

In a social media post, the 34-year-old business owner said Botsawana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will be the first African countries on sale Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products starting May 27.

As she shared her excitement, she hinted at bigger projects on the continent: I’ve been waiting for this moment and it’s only the beginning“, she tweeted.

Rihanna, née Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, in partnership with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

According to market analyst firm Mordor intelligence, the beauty and personal care products market in Africa and the Middle East will experience compound annual growth of 3.1% over the next 5 years.