FEPAFEM and ADOFEM meet with the Minister of Health

The Pan American Federation of Associations of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (FEPAFEM) and the Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (ADOFEM) met with authorities of the Ministry of Public Health.

The meeting was headed by Minister Dr. Daniel Rivera, Dr. Marcos Núñez, President of FEPAFEM and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Ibero-American University (UNIBE).

After the introduction of those present at the meeting by Dr. Eddy Pérez Then, advisor to the Ministry of Health and director of the O&Med School of Medicine, he gave a welcome.

Dr. Daniel Rivera, Minister of Health, who expressed his satisfaction with the visit and congratulated the president of FEPAFEM for his election to such an important position.

He also recalled that he has been a lifelong academic, becoming director of the School of Medicine at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in Santiago de los Caballeros and a member of ADOFEM.

Present at this meeting of the universities were Dr. Daniel Ricourt, Dean of UTESAthe professor doctor Victor Liriano, doctor Fernando Santamaría, dean of INTEC and Dr. William Duke Dean of the UNPHU and member of the executive committee of FEPAFEM.

The FEPAFEM plans for 2022-2025 and the FEPAFEM – MSP joint collaboration projects were presented at the meeting, including: Primary health care, strengthening of medical education on the continent and in the region and Collaboration in Education , Promotion and prevention in health.

Also joint research and publications and government support for initiatives of the Federation (FEPAFEM).

Likewise, integration of ADOFEM as a local partner of FEPAFEM and joint action projects between the Ministry of Health and the Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine of the Dominican Republic for both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.