FEQ: Charlotte Cardin’s meteoric rise in 5 defining moments

Charlotte Cardin will have the honor of launching the 2022 edition of the Festival d’été de Québec, which is sold out after two years of cancellation or reduced attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montrealer has experienced a meteoric rise in the last 10 years.

Here are five defining moments from the singer-songwriter’s career.

1) His appearance on the show The voice

The Quebecer made herself known to the general public during the very first edition of the show The voice broadcast on TVA in 2013. Chosen by Marie-Mai, she reached the final, during which she performed a song by her coach and Fred Pellerin, I wait.

However, she did not win the television competition, while the public crowned Jérôme Couture, but this beautiful career gave her a lot of visibility in order to start her career as a singer well.

2) Even Elton John is under the spell of Charlotte Cardin





During his radio show on the prestigious BBC channel broadcast in 2017, British star Elton John talked about the rising Montreal star, in addition to introducing his listeners girl handtitle track from Cardin’s second EP.

“It’s crazy. He said he loved the song. Then he put it on a Spotify playlist he created called Elton John Loves. These are his musical favorites of the moment. Twice, Elton John winked at me and it really freaked me out,” Charlotte Cardin told the Log in 2017.

3) A first nomination at the ADISQ Gala



Photo archives QMI Agency, Sébastien St-Jean Charlotte Cardin at the 39th Gala de l’ADISQ, presented at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on October 29, 2017.

Charlotte Cardin received her first nomination at the Gala de l’ADISQ in 2017 for song of the year, splintersand for the English-speaking show of the year thanks to its concert, big boy.

The young artist did not win a trophy during this edition, but she got her hands on three Félix in 2021.

4) The release of his first album, phoenix

The Canadian pop singer released her debut album, titled phoenixin 2021.

The album contains the song Meaningless, whose music video has been listened to more than four million times on the YouTube platform.

The American production box Atlantic Records Artists will produce his brand new project. The record publishing house is notably at the head of the albums of Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

phoenix has already reached the first position of the most listened to Canadian albums of the prestigious ranking Billboard.

5) The undisputed queen of the Junos





In 2022, Charlotte Cardin was the most crowned artist of the Juno edition, which rewards Canadian musical artisans. She ended the evening with a harvest of four prizes among the five nominations she obtained.

The Montreal native notably outstripped international stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, seeing her opus phoenix to be crowned album of the year. “I am completely in shock”, had then repeated the artist of 27 years.

Charlotte Cardin will offer a carte blanche show this Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. on the Plains of Abraham.