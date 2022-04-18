Feral dogs test positive for COVID-19 in the Ecuadorian Amazon, there is concern among scientists | ecology | Magazine

In July 2020, due to an outbreak of COVID-19, a group of scientists and doctors visited a small indigenous community in the Ecuadorian Amazon made up of 47 people. The community was isolated and only accessible by plane. The site is home to three ‘stray’ dogs with feral or feral characteristics that were close to various members of the community.

The specialists, seeing that the positivity of the virus in humans was high in the community, decided to perform oral and nasal swabs on the three dogs that were adult males. The samples were processed in the laboratory of the Universidad de las Américas, in Quito. The result was positive for SARS-CoV-2. These data were revealed in the journal One Health, on April 5, by scientists Marlon Zambrano, Byron Freire, Alberto Orlando and Ángel García.

“Those dogs did not have any respiratory symptoms at the time the samples were collected, they were free-living dogs within the community, and were collectively petted and fed by members of the community. In addition, these dogs are in close contact with humans and other wild animals, as they participate in the daily hunting and food gathering activities of this indigenous community.

The scientific article ensures thathe geographic location of these “stray” dogs represents a potential risk in terms of public health and conservation, as there are more than 300 species of mammals in Ecuador, including several vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered, most of which are present in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

“Given that SARS-CoV-2 infection has been described in captive primates and felines, we note in particular the potential risk for the Ecuadorian capuchin primate (Cebus aequatorialis), critically endangered; and the feline species of oncilla or better known as tigrillos (Leopardus tigrinus) and jaguar (Panthera onca), vulnerable and near threatened or critically endangered”, assures the study.

These three species are present within the area where the infected dogs were found and could potentially be affected by the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from a dog to wild animals that may pose a risk to their survival.

Vulnerable species live in the Ecuadorian Amazon to which feral dogs could spread COVID-19 and other viruses. Photo: Archive

Alberto Orlando, an expert who participated in the study and a professor at the Agrarian University of Guayaquil, indicates that due to professional ethics, the exact location of the community is not given. He adds that with the investigation they want to expose the problem of the inappropriate treatment that humans give their pets.

“In that community, each person who began to get sick was isolated in a cabin, a hut that was exclusively for the sick. There the dogs passed us by, dogs with feral characteristics, since in quotes they live with humans, but their eating habits are clearly hunting. We were only able to sample three dogs because they are off-chain dogs and are a bit sullen.“, it states.

Feral dogs are on the prowl in the Cerro Blanco Protected Forest and in other protected areas of the Coast

Proximity to infected humans led to animals acquiring the virus. Orlando adds that the dogs had no clinical signs of COVID-19, that is, they assimilated the disease well.

“This virus is circulating in some species, because in other studies we have also found it in cats, rats. We have also seen that the virus has not adapted to these animals because the immune reaction has been very good. The viral load in dogs was low and it was very difficult for them to transmit the virus to other species, but we are talking about biology and jumps can occur. We do not know very well the behavior of this virus and any undesirable effects can happen, ”he says.

These dogs, which were abandoned by humans and whose new litters are born in nature, have also been observed in the Coast and Sierra. Photo: Archive

The risk of spreading COVID-19 to wildlife is yet another problem associated with feral dogs. These dogs, which were abandoned by humans and whose new litters are born in nature, have also been observed in the Coast and Sierra. They attack farmyard animals in the communities, wild species, according to the organization Wildlife Conservation Society Ecuador. In addition, scientific studies have confirmed that they transmit diseases such as distemper or scabies to wild species. (I)