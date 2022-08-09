Ferdinand names player Man Utd should sign

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to sign Brighton striker Danny Welbeck.

Ferdinand believes former Man United star Welbeck would replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the Red Devils squad and free up space for Bruno Fernandes.

It comes after Brighton beat Man United 2-1 in a Premier League draw on Sunday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: “Welbeck came out of that tunnel and you could see, shoulders back, chest out, thinking – ‘I’m going to terrorize these two [Martinez et Maguire] “.

That’s how he played today, he looked like Danny Welbeck in prime time at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid 10 years ago.

On whether Man Utd should sign Welbeck if given the chance, Ferdinand added: “On this performance [Man Utd vs Brighton], without a doubt. If you want a substitute striker, you won’t go far wrong with Danny Welbeck.

“Tell him, ‘you are going to play 15/20 games during the season, replace Cristiano’. It gives us the legs, gives us the movement – ​​running behind defenders like he did today and it frees up space for people like Bruno.

Advertising