Fernán Quirós warned that new waves of Covid-19 will come

The Minister of Health of CABA, Fernán Quirós, participated in +Reality, by LN+, and talked about what is coming regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are heading towards a world of endemic infections, that is, we are beginning the transition from a pandemic to an endemic one, but we still have questions from the old world. There will probably be one or several more waves,” he warned.

The Buenos Aires official described: “Definitely we are not going to have those second and third waves of serious and fatal cases. We surely have left waves with less social pain and less difficulty.”

Use of public transport in the city of Buenos Aires after the end of strict confinement to reduce Covid cases Gerardo Viercovich

Meanwhile, he maintained that this transition will depend on several factors, such as whether variants with different characteristics appear and the speed at which the second generation of vaccines will appear. “I think that we have little time left for this transition and surely when we get out of the climate that keeps us more confined, we will already be in a definitively new scenario,” he predicted.

The minister spoke of the chinstrap, in the midst of the use of the chinstrap in classrooms, the new dilemma facing specialists. “Being well vaccinated protects you for mild illness by 50% as much as the use of the chinstrap. Until vaccines that protect against mild disease appear, we have to insist a lot on physical protection,” Quirós said.

However, regarding the protocol without bubbles, without isolation for close contacts and without a mask for boys from kindergarten to third grade, the official argued: “In a learning scenario of reading and writing where the mask can potentially enhance damage, we believe it is prudent to avoid compulsory use there. This will evolve over time.”

“How do you manage a pandemic? Basically, building citizenship, 70% of the result depends on the capacity of society. It is understanding the importance of individual decisions for you and for those around you”, Quiros concluded.