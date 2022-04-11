Fernán Quirós: “We are likely to have a new wave of cases” of COVID-19

“The pandemic is not over, what has ended quite clearly is this evolution of three waves,” Quirós said.

The Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirósdid not rule out today that it occurs in the coming weeks “a new wave of cases” of COVID-19 with the arrival of the coldest days, although ruled out the possibility that there is a number of seriously ill patients as in previous waves, while recommended continue to wear a mask indoors, including to limit the spread of other respiratory illnesses.

“The pandemic did not end, what ended quite clearly is this evolution of three waves: a wave of people who get infected, a group of them who get seriously ill and then a group who die. We are not going to see that again, probably, in the way we have seen it, “said the Buenos Aires minister in dialogue with María Laura Santillán, in CNN’s Morning, on CNN Radio.

Still, he warned that “We are in a transition period, from the pandemic with three waves, towards the circulation of a new usual virus, still with the possibility of a wave of cases and it is possible that this will happen as the cold ones appear”, manifested. In any case, he considered that, if there is a new increase in coronavirus infections, “They will no longer be as serious, they will not have as much hospitalization” as last year.

Regarding the use of a mask, he said that in the City it has been made more flexible for children in schools, but “We still recommend the mandatory use of the chinstrap in closed places”, clarified. In boys, she recalled, “we have allowed them not to use it on a mandatory basis because they need to recover” normal life after two years. “We ask all adults to continue making an effort every time we can use the mask, let’s use it.”

“Many of us are more susceptible to respiratory viruses because we have not been exposed,” he explained.

The health strategy of the City of Buenos Aires makes a difference with the measures announced by the province of Buenos Aires. Yesterday. The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Nicholas Kreplak, confirmed that as of April 7, the use of masks in work, recreational and educational spaces is optional. In any case, he clarified that in public transport it will continue to be mandatory.

“Until now, the places where the use of a mask is not mandatory in the City are all open places. and in the school environment for children, we will continue to evaluate week by week when we can take other steps,” Quirós said last Thursday at his usual weekly press conference.

Quirós recalled that the months of autumn and winter are a “circulation period for respiratory viruses, such as COVID, the flu, bronchiolitis in children”, which is added to the fact that “we have had little interaction for two years” with pathogens and, Thus, “many of us are more susceptible to respiratory viruses because we haven’t been exposed.” In that context, “The use of the chinstrap, especially when we have symptoms, is a change of habits that has probably come to stay for many.”

He also said that the health authorities continue to recommend that people who have symptoms undergo testing. Together with the National government, he said, they are setting up some sentinel centersin some places of the City and of Argentina, where systematically test to have an early warning if there is a significant increase in the circulation (of COVID).

For both COVID-19 and the flu, “If you have symptoms, take care of yourself and protect yourself, if you can stay at home, the better, and if you go out, wear a mask and take certain precautions,” recommended. “We are still recommending testing for symptoms,” he added.

Then he remembered that people considered within the risk groups for the flu can now access public vaccination centers to receive the inoculant for free. These are those over 65 years of age, babies between 6 and 24 months, pregnant women in any period, women in the puerperium and people between 2 and 65 years of age and who have “an accompanying disease that puts them in a risk area.” ”. These people must present the prescription of their doctors to verify that they are within these groups.

The rest of the people who wish to be vaccinated can do so freely, “always with a doctor’s recommendation in case they have any allergies”, at any pharmacy where they must pay for it.

