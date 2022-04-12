Fernanda Castillo broke the silence: “I can’t die because I have a three-week-old child” | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Fernanda Castillo is one of the most popular actresses in the middle of the show and on this occasion she was one of the guests on the Yordi Rosado program that she has on her YouTube channel.

The actress from Sonora revealed part of what she has experienced in her artistic career, where in a At first, he struggled to be able to have a leading role because he supposedly did not have the “figure” and “beauty”to be able to be the main character in a series, movie or soap opera.

But he also talked about one of the most complicated situations he has experienced in his life and that is that at the beginning of 2021, Fernanda, after giving birth to her baby, had to be transferred urgently, due to health complications he had.

During the interview, the artist took the opportunity to open her heart and talk about what she experienced in the hospital, she admitted feeling grateful to be alive and that all this happened because in the end he realized that his life could end at any moment.









I didn’t feel pain, when I had this complication three weeks after Liam was born, I just looked up and said: I can’t die because I have a 3-week-old boy, “revealed the actress.

Also Fernanda revealed that at that time she reflected that “one does not die like that in the movies”, but having faced this situation today has made her more aware of her present and value everything you have, because in the past you thought so much about your future that you were not happy.

However, currently the artist made it clear that he is in good health and that now he is part of different artistic projectswhile she has received the unconditional support of Erik Hayser, who is in charge of taking care of the minor while she is working.

How did Fernanda Castillo meet Erik Hayser?

The artist revealed that it was through the theater that she repeatedly had the opportunity to see Erik Hayser, but the first time she met him, unfortunately she found out that he had a girlfriend, but a year later a mutual friend made the reunion and since then they have remained together.

“He is one of the men that there is not, he is intelligent, a good man, he has given me stability in life, he has made me flourish, I have always said it, I never imagined myself with children, I knew that it was something important, let’s see if it works and hit us first. We are having the best time of our lives, learning to be parents with Liam, I don’t think there is anything more difficult in life than being a father, everything is worth it and I would do it all again, “said the actress.