Fernanda Castillo opens her heart and talks about her son Liam’s health problem. | Special: screenshot / Instagram.

Fernanda Castillo opens her heart and talks about her son Liam’s health problem. Without a doubt, one of the actress’s great loves is her son, whom she received in December 2020, after complications in childbirth. Now, a year and a half after being a mother, the interpreter of the unforgettable Mónica Robles in “The Lord of the Skies” spoke of a medical condition that afflicted her little one.

Last Thursday, the film and television actress posted via Instagram that Liam had lingual frenulum problems, which is located between the base of the tongue and the bottom of the mouth. This can present itself in different ways and the treatment that the child must undergo depends on that; This can range from an operation to therapy.

In the case of the 40-year-old actress’s son, it was not a case that required surgery, but it did therapy successfully completed, according to a story of the actress. In it, she wrote “Today (Thursday) Liam graduates from his therapy”, while you can see a photo in which the little one is working with his therapist, Dr.

Later, Fernanda Castillo shared that Thanks to the treatment, the little boy “eats and talks today without any problem”so he thanked the clinic and the doctors who treated Liam because “their help has been decisive for him to have been able to overcome all the difficulties after having a severe lingual frenulum condition.”

In a certain way, the publication of the actress makes a timely call to attend to this affliction as soon as possiblesince its main function “is to achieve a correct swallowing, that is, to eat and swallow correctly, as well as an adequate pronunciation when speaking”, indicates Dr. Boj, professor of Pediatric Dentistry at the Faculty of Medicine and Sciences of the Health from the University of Barcelona, ​​Spain, according to People.

When the lingual frenulum is not taken care of, the little ones present problems ranging from speech to chewing; in the case of speech, children have difficulty pronouncing sounds of the letters “t”, “d”, “n”, “i” and “dz”; Of course, getting used to this condition, his speech is acceptable, but it is not ideal.

On the other hand, Fernanda Castilla has been seen recovered from the virus, which he contracted for the second time and that prevented him from continuing with his participation in the play “Seven times goodbye”. But, fortunately for him, he is resuming his activities in general, which makes his followers more than happy.

In fact, today he published an image in which the colors of the rainbow are seen in the background to refer to the pride parade that takes place today in Mexico City, so that he wrote “I celebrate love in all its forms, the freedom to be who you are and love whoever you want and the pride of a community that I respect and admire.”