Fernandes and Lindelof organize a raffle to support Ukraine

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof launched a raffle on Thursday to raise funds for Ukraine. Participants can notably win jerseys signed by two players, but also by Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It is on their social networks that Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof announced this Thursday to launch a giant raffle intended to raise funds for Ukraine. “We want to do something, we want to help,” explained the Swedish defender, adding that at the end of the operation he and his Portuguese team-mate would personally donate to UNICEF.

On the platform launched by the two players, 13 different lots are available: shirts signed by Fernandes and Lindelof, of course, but also by Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, gloves by David De Gea, shoes of Fernandes and Lindelof, a visit to the Manchester United training center and tickets for a Red Devils, Portugal or Sweden match.

Ronaldo’s shirt isn’t the most popular lot

For each of its lots, you have to enter the draw by buying your £5 ticket, or around €5.90. With the possibility of buying as many tickets as you wish. For the moment, it is the visit to the training center in the company of Fernandes and Lindelof that has won over the fans, collecting more than £12,000, twice as much as the signed shirt of CR7.

The raffle ends on June 9 at 11:59 p.m. and the winners will be announced immediately after. Eight of the thirteen prizes put into play have already reached the first objective set by the players on the platform.