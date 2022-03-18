Fernández Dynasty sinks Televisa: Cuquita wins lawsuit and Vicente Fernández series is canceled

James 27 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

Mexico City.- A statement from Mrs. cuquita coversin which the Fernández dynasty returns to sink Televisabecause in this they affirm that they have won the lawsuit against the television station, pointing out that for this reason they must cancel transmission from the series about the life of Vicente Fernandez.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Evelyn Beltrán shouts her love to Toni Costa in a tender video and he responds in the most romantic way

Written in CELEBRITIES the 3/18/2022 00:05 a.m. Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltran They are no …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved