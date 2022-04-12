Fernandinho will leave Manchester City at the end of the season

Fernandinho’s departure took his coach, Pep Guardiola, by surprise, who said he knew nothing of the midfielder’s intentions

Fernandinho, who has played for Manchester City since 2013, will leave the club at the end of the season, once the contract that binds both parties ends.

The Brazilian midfielder confirmed at a press conference that he will not renew his contract, which expires on June 30, and that his intention is to go to Brazil to continue playing there.

“I want to play next season. I will go to Brazil, for sure. I will decide with my family, which is the most important thing for me,” said Fernandinho.

At 36 years old – he will turn 37 in May – the Brazilian has won four Premier Leagues, six League Cups and one FA Cup with the sky-blue team. His goal is to leave Manchester with the conquest of the Champions League, the title that City lacks.

Fernandinho with Manchester City receiving a trophy for the MVP of the match Getty Images

the output of Fernandinho he caught his coach by surprise, Pep Guardiolawho said he knew nothing of the midfielder’s intention.

“I had no idea. You guys are giving me the news. I didn’t know. We’ll see what happens. For me it’s very important, I’ll ask him,” he said. Guardiola.