Fernandito, Italian-Argentine Embrace | Clean

The cultural ties between Italy and Argentina are well known, but perhaps not so well known is the cocktail that represents it: the Fernando, or Fernandito. And if we put Abba’s song in the background then the twinning becomes global.

From medicinals to cocktails, Fernandito unites Italy and Argentina. (Wikimedia Commons)

A century ago, Italian immigrants arrived in Argentina in search of horizons for their lives, something they could not find in Italy in which fascism was on the rise and the rights of the working class were crushed. Among their few belongings, and perhaps because they were carrying something whose flavor reminded them of their home country, were bottles of Fernet-Branca, an amaro made from about thirty different herbs and spices mixed in grape brandy. Or there were bitter and fragrant wines.

Already in Argentine territory, the consumption of Fernet spread to such an extent that the Italian company that produces it, Fratelli Branca Distillery, built a distillery in Buenos Aires to meet the great Argentine demand. Currently, Argentina accounts for 75% of world consumption of Fernet-Branca and has two distilleries in Reina del Plata.

Promotional poster for Fernet-Branca at the beginning of the last century. (Wikimedia Commons)

Amaro liqueur is named after the Swiss doctor Fernet and the Italian apothecary Bernardino Branca.

In 1840, in Milan, Branca prepared a drink against digestive problems, cholera and malaria which Dr. Fernet gave to his patients, which appears to have had remarkable success.

A few years later, the dispensary proposed to the doctor to create and market a liqueur with the same formula that gave rise to the Fernet-Branca brand. The alcohol content was quite high, even exceeding 45%. Currently it is not more than 40 degrees.

Fernet-Branca’s full formula remains secret, but it is known to contain myrrh or quinine.

The entire formula, even today, remains a secret, but it is known that among its twenty-seven components is myrrh, an excellent stomach expander that stimulates gastric juices, and quinine, which has been used for centuries against high fevers. .

The wine is aged for one year in Croatian oak barrels.

To give a little more mystery to the wine’s origins, it happened that Dr. Fernet disappeared without a trace and no member of the family was ever known to claim anything. After its disappearance, the company was renamed Fratelli Branca Distillery, although it retained the brand as Fernet-Branca.

From dispensary to bartender

The point is that in Argentina in the early 70s of the last century, someone had the brilliant idea to add Coca-Cola to Fernet-Branca. The success of the mix was astonishing and the popularity of the mix spread so quickly that it is now considered the national cocktail of Argentina. The International Bartenders Association, IBA, the most prestigious in the cocktail world, officially recognized it in 2020 with the name Fernandito in the chapter of “Drinks of the New Age”.

It is quite coincidental to point to Córdoba, Argentina’s second largest city, as the geographical birthplace of Fernando or Fernandito; Although there are also people who give birth in Buenos Aires. In any case, what seems clear is that it was in Córdoba where the custom of mixing Fernet with Coca Cola first spread and, later, in Buenos Aires, especially in Buenos Aires’ vibrant nightlife, it gained popularity. It grew so much that it became. For some people, the entire nation’s favorite drink.

In Cordoba (Argentina), Fernando is also cooked in casseroles. (Getty)

Currently, anywhere and at any time in Argentina, Fernandito is conquering the calm atmosphere as well as the “fever and orgy hours” of the night about which Carlos Gardel sang.

And it is a very versatile drink that also serves as an aperitif to whet the appetite before a meal and as a digestive after a heavy dinner; Plus, of course, as a refreshing drink. There are those who claim that it is better than a Bloody Mary for a hangover because it takes away the headache, this is quite questionable as it has a strong alcoholic effect.

Fernandito is sweet, minty, herbal and refreshing all at once.

Fernandito is bitter-sweet, minty, herbal and refreshing; A little bitter and a little sweet with herbal and citrus notes and the flavor doesn’t go away when consumed but lingers over time. Depending on the amount of Fernet, the drink can be light and innocent or a really sensual ball that goes down very well, so full of hidden danger.

Preparation

Apart from the famous Argentine taste for bitter drinks and the undeniable universality of Coca Cola, perhaps the most decisive factor in this cocktail becoming increasingly popular is how easy it is to prepare. It’s as simple as mixing Fernet-Branca and Coca-Cola in a large glass with lots of ice. Without any prior preparation or ceremony.

The official IBA recipe states: ”Pour 50 ml Fernet-Branca into a double Old Fashioned glass with ice, fill the glass with Cola. stir gently.

This would be strict stereotype, but then again each person has a taste for the amount of amaro or the type of glass, for which, ultimately, any large enough glass will be suitable.

This cocktail accommodates even the most creative oddities, because if someone in New York dares to order a Fernando, one can have both a martini dry and a martini sweet with Coca Cola; Or Galliano, a sweet Italian liqueur flavored with anise and vanilla.

Presumably this latest version will be for those with a sweet tooth, because if Coca-Cola is naturally sweet, mixing it with sweet liquor can create a combination that is not exactly explosive but sticky.

There appears to be no evidence that in Sweden they mix their Svensk Bitter, or Swedish Bitter, with Coca Cola, so if we go to the Nordic peninsula and say Fernando, it’s most likely They won’t give us drinks but sing Abba.





A song, by the way, about love but not romantic. It is a monologue of a war veteran before his comrade: ”…The stars were shining, Fernando/ They were shining for you and me/ For freedom, Fernando/ Even though we never thought we could lose / There are no regrets / If I had to do the same thing again / I would do it, my friend, Fernando.

The theme of Abba is a remembrance, but it is also not a matter of passing the time before giving a trigger to the body by encouraging yourself to try Fernandito, which is within everyone’s reach given the simplicity of its preparation.