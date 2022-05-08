Fernando Barbosa’s card

ESPN International Judge Shares His Round-By-Round Ratings of the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship Fight

This Saturday the Mexican multi-champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez faced a new challenge in his career and fell against the Russian Dmitry Bivol fighting for him World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight Championship at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

After sweeping the championships in the Super Middleweight division, Cinnamon He tried to take another step in his career by challenging for the 175-pound title, but the fight did not go as expected and he lost.

The international judge ESPN, Fernando Barbosaended his card with 116-112 in favor of the Russian, while the official cards of the fight Cinnamon vs. bivol they were unanimous decision with 115-113 for the champion.

THE CARD OF FERNANDO BARBOSA Round Canelo Alvarez Dmitry Bivol one 9 10 two 10 9 3 10 9 4 10 9 5 9 10 6 9 10 7 9 10 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 9 10 eleven 9 10 12 9 10 Total 112 116