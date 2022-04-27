Fernando Beltrán says goodbye to the Mexican National Team

The midfielder still has physical problems that also put him in doubt for the match against Necaxa next Friday on Matchday 17.

Fernando Beltrán could not recover from his right knee problems and caused low the Mexican National Team that next Wednesday will play a friendly match against Guatemala in Orlando, Florida, so the Chivas de Guadalajara midfielder will return to the Perla Tapatia in the next few hours.

Through a statement the direction of National Teams announced that the “Nene” is not in the conditions to be taken into account by the Tricolor, which is why they decided together with the Sacred Flock to return to Mexican soil so as not to risk it in the face of the closing of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

From the meeting in front of Monterrey that was played two weeks ago the “Nene” presented discomfort in the knee that forced him to leave the field. Last weekend saw activity against UNAM Pumas but suffered and he left the field of play again, for which the Mexican team chose to allow him to recover with Chivas.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that, Fernando Beltrán causes withdrawal from the concentration of the Mexican National Team who will play the preparation match for the MexTour against Guatemala. The player appeared at the concentration where after a revaluation, the medical body determined that he is not in a position to play the gamefor which, in agreement with his club, his discharge was determined and he returned to Guadalajara”, It was what the official page of the Mexican Soccer Federation published.

Who are those summoned from Chivas to the Tricolor?

In addition to Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado and Luis Olivas are with El Tri in Orlando where they will play this Wednesday, April 27, a commitment friendly against the chapines starting at 7:30 p.m., Central Mexico time, as part of one of the matches agreed on US soil in 2022. Both rojiblancos are expected to report on the Thursday prior to the Date 17 match against Necaxa that will be played on Friday.

